We knew life in America would never be the same after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, but no one knew exactly how it would change. How has our society and country come to terms since then? Public radio tackles this question with Understanding America after 9/11, a week of special coverage on stations nationwide.

Stories and programs from Understanding America after 9/11 were broadcast on public radio stations nationwide September 3 through September 10, 2002. Many of the stories are archived on this site.


NPR's Lost and Found Sound and the public broadcasting community are collecting audio traces of the World Trade Center, its neighborhood and the events of September 11th. Explore the archive, contribute your own sounds and stories, and immerse yourself in the Sonic Browser, an interactive soundscape of stories and audio fragments at www.sonicmemorial.org



NPR Special Coverage:

live events
Living with Terror: The World Speaks a Year After 9/11
WAMU - Washington, D.C. and BBC - London
 Award-winning journalists Robin Lustig and Deborah Amos hosted a two-hour live event featuring call-outs to top foreign correspondents, comments from dignitaries, and questions from around the world. (2:00:00)
listenListen with Real Audio Hour 1  Hour 2   Listen with Windows Media Player Hour 1  Hour 2    Read More

Living with Terror: America Speaks a Year after 9/11
WBUR - Boston, MA, Minnesota Public Radio - St. Paul, MN, KPCC Los Angelos, CA
Ray Suarez, now with PBS, and Stephen Sackur from the BBC in London hosted live roundtable discussions in L.A., the Twin Cities, and Boston. Audiences compareed views about how 9/11 has changed their lives and the country, and how the fear of terrorism will influence the future. (1:48:00)
Listen with Real Audio


Selected Stories

The Spiritual Fallout of 9/11
The Spiritual Fallout of 9/11
Minnesota Public Radio, KNOW, St. Paul, MN
 We delve into uncomfortable religious and moral questions that the September 2001 terrorist attacks raised—questions of meaning that Americans have only begun to ponder one year later. Also, a riveting first-person account of the religious life that grew up at and around Ground Zero and was largely hidden from news reporting. (58:50)


Lost and Found Sound's
Lost and Found Sound's
Sonic Memorial Special
 www.sonicmemorial.org
 In this intimate, historic, sound-rich documentary, narrator Paul Auster weaves together voicemails, on-site recordings, oral histories, remembrances and stories collected from NPR's Sonic Memorial phone line. (59:00)


Listen with Real Audio Listen with Windows Media Player
Read More
Survival of the Fittest
KERA-FM - Dallas-Ft.Worth-Denton, TX
The nation's airlines were stunned a year ago when terrorists used four of their planes as weapons. American Airlines lost two jets on September 11th, and since then has lost more than $2 billion. Bill Zeeble reports on the carrier's and its employees' continuing efforts to recover and redefine themselves. (7:39)


Listen with Real Audio Listen with Windows Media Player
Read More
Viva Los Estados Unidos
KERA-FM - Dallas-Ft.Worth-Denton, TX
The attacks on September 11th, 2001 forced the cancellation of Hispanic Heritage Month activities that were due to begin nationwide five days later. The celebration resumes this year immediately following the first anniversary of 9/11, and commentator Marisa Treviño says the timing adds more confusion to an already difficult situation. (3:17)


Listen with Real Audio Read More
We Were on Duty
rlpaulproductionsSoundprint Media Center, Washington, DC
 We Were on Duty is an oral history of the survivors who were on duty at the Pentagon on September 11. In their own words, you'll hear of their harrowing escape, the ordeals of their burn treatments; and how they've turned to heaven, their families and their military training to pull them through. (1:00:00)


