

We knew life in America would never be the same after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, but no one knew exactly how it would change. How has our society and country come to terms since then? Public radio tackles this question with Understanding America after 9/11, a week of special coverage on stations nationwide.



Stories and programs from Understanding America after 9/11 were broadcast on public radio stations nationwide September 3 through September 10, 2002. Many of the stories are archived on this site.













Planes overhead make me anxious now. It heightened my sensitivity to sound, before I never really heard the airplanes...

You're invited to participate in an online chronicle of how our lives have changed — and remained the same — a year after the terrorist attacks. Share your answer and read others' responses.

After getting past the initial shock, anger and sadness, what remains is a renewed love for life, and a heightened sense of compassion and tolerance...















NPR Special Coverage:

NPR's Lost and Found Sound and the public broadcasting community are collecting audio traces of the World Trade Center, its neighborhood and the events of September 11th. Explore the archive, contribute your own sounds and stories, and immerse yourself in the Sonic Browser, an interactive soundscape of stories and audio fragments at www.sonicmemorial.org